Thieves make off with ₹2.4 lakh from two chemist shops in Chandigarh’s Sector 11
The iron grille of one of the three chemist shops and the lock on its second floor were found broken, though the locks on the front shutter were intact
Thieves struck at two chemist shops in Sector 11 on Wednesday night and decamped with ₹2.4 lakh in cash.
In his complaint, Mahesh Sharma, who runs one of the three chemist shops, told the police that the iron grille and lock on the second floor were found broken on Thursday morning, though the locks on the front shutter were intact.
On checking the shop, he realised ₹1.8 lakh and a cheque book of his Axis Bank account were missing.
The same night, thieves also decamped with ₹60,000 from a nearby chemist shop, owned by Ajay Gupta. They also tried to break into another shop, but failed, Sharma said.
Police have procured CCTV footage where a masked man can be seen entering one of the shops past midnight. Further investigation is underway.
A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-11 police station.
Reversing truck crushes pregnant woman, 1-year-old son in Kharar
Leave encashment for PU faculty: HC summons V-C, education ministry secretary for delay in disbursal
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then. PU had to comply within three months. As per the court proceedings, the retired faculty were entitled to leave encashment for 300 days but the PU calendar allowed only up to 180 days.
43-year-old Zirakpur man ends life, three booked for abetment
A 43-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Mona Green-2 Society in Zirakpur on Thursday. In a note, the deceased blamed three people – Ajay Mittal of Sector 45, Chandigarh, and his associates – for forcing him to take the extreme step. A case was registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. So far, no arrests have been made.
Ambala: Jailed gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion bid
Police have booked jailed gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Monu Rana's nephew Yuvraj Singh for trying to extort ₹20,000 from a parking's caretaker in Ambala's Mullana. In Kashyap's complaint, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Ravi Kashyap, said he worked as the caretaker of vehicle parking at a private university in Mullana town. According to police, Monu is currently lodged in Kurukshetra Jail, while Yuvraj also has a criminal background, but remains at large.
Two elderly women lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula
Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, pushing tricity's toll so far this month to 16, compared to 13 in entire July. The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The latest fatality in Panchkula was a 78-year-old woman from Sector 10. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 81 cases, followed by Mohali with 72 and Panchkula with 57.
