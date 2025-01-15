Thieves make off with two more CCTV batteries in Chandigarh

Two more cases of UPS battery theft came to fore on Tuesday on the complaint of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) officials. As per the police officials, a total of five such cases have been registered in the last five days. Earlier, two cases were registered on Saturday after a UPS and three batteries were stolen from the surveillance location between Sectors 33 and 45, Chandigarh, on January 7. (HT Photo)

In his complaint, CSCL assistant manager Varun Chugh alleged that six batteries and two UPS systems were stolen by unknown persons from the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) installed between Sectors 28 and 29 on Purv Marg on January 10. Similarly, the complaint said, the battery and UPS system from a traffic system installed between Sector 53 and 54 was also stolen on December 27. Two separate cases under Section 303(2) (theft) of the BNS were registered at the Sector 26 and Sector 36 police stations, respectively.

The ITMS, with the help of CCTV cameras at various junctions of the city, captures traffic violations for issuance of e-challans.

Earlier, two cases were registered on Saturday after a UPS and three batteries were stolen from the surveillance location between Sectors 33 and 45 on January 7. A UPS and its batteries were stolen from the same location in a similar manner on December 29. Another case was registered January 9 after another UPS and three batteries were stolen from the surveillance location between Sectors 9 and 10. The date of this theft, however, wasn’t mentioned in the case registered at the Sector 3 Police Station.

Police are yet to make arrests in the case and are also working on the theory whether these cases are connected.