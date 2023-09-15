Thieves slip away with 4 devotees’ gold chains at Panchkula temple

Thieves made off with the gold chains of four women while they were attending a religious discourse at a temple in Sector 7 on Wednesday.

Panchkula police are scanning CCTV footage to trace and nab the thieves, who they suspect could be multiple in number and merged with the crowd disguised as devotees. (Getty image)

One of the victims, Rajrani, a resident of Sector 7, told the police that she visited Durga Temple for attending a Bhagwat Geeta discourse at 4.30 pm. While participating in the prayers around 8 pm, she realised that her gold chain was missing from her neck. When she raised the alarm, three more women – Urmila Devi, Sushila Garg and Roshani – also realised that their gold chains were gone.

The women alerted the police, who registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 7 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace and nab the thieves, who they suspect could be multiple in number and merged with the crowd disguised as devotees.

