Thieves steal donation money, jewellery from Kalka temple

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 17, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Kalka police were alerted by Ward Number 25 councillor Ravi Chaudhary; he said around 10 pm on Tuesday, thieves entered Mata Badol Devi temple after breaking locks

Thieves decamped with donation money and jewellery from a temple in Kalka, police said on Saturday.

The thieves took away several silver ornaments, including a necklace, earrings, four pairs of anklets, four rings, a bangle, a crown, a flute and Shivling snakes. (Stock image)

Police were alerted by Ward Number 25 councillor Ravi Chaudhary. He said around 10 pm on Tuesday, thieves entered Mata Badol Devi temple after breaking locks.

They took away several silver ornaments, including a necklace, earrings, four pairs of anklets, four rings, a bangle, a crown, a flute and Shivling snakes. The thieves even stole the CCTV camera and 15,000 from the donation box.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kalka police station.

