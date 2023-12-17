close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves steal donation money, jewellery from Kalka temple

Thieves steal donation money, jewellery from Kalka temple

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 17, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Kalka police were alerted by Ward Number 25 councillor Ravi Chaudhary; he said around 10 pm on Tuesday, thieves entered Mata Badol Devi temple after breaking locks

Thieves decamped with donation money and jewellery from a temple in Kalka, police said on Saturday.

The thieves took away several silver ornaments, including a necklace, earrings, four pairs of anklets, four rings, a bangle, a crown, a flute and Shivling snakes. (Stock image)
The thieves took away several silver ornaments, including a necklace, earrings, four pairs of anklets, four rings, a bangle, a crown, a flute and Shivling snakes. (Stock image)

Police were alerted by Ward Number 25 councillor Ravi Chaudhary. He said around 10 pm on Tuesday, thieves entered Mata Badol Devi temple after breaking locks.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

They took away several silver ornaments, including a necklace, earrings, four pairs of anklets, four rings, a bangle, a crown, a flute and Shivling snakes. The thieves even stole the CCTV camera and 15,000 from the donation box.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kalka police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out