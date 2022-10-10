Think like job creators instead of seekers: President Droupadi Murmu at PEC convocation

President Droupadi Murmu, during her address at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Sunday, appealed to students to think like job creators instead of job seekers.

Murmu was the chief guest at the 52nd annual convocation of PEC, where she distributed gold medals to students. Banwarilal Purohit and Bandaru Dattatreya, governors of Punjab and Haryana, respectively; principal scientific adviser (PSA) to government of India Ajay Kumar Sood and UT adviser Dharam Pal were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Murmu said that PEC has provided many luminaries to the country in fields of technology, industry, civil services, education and research. “Kalpana Chawla, an alumna of PEC’s aeronautical engineering department, became the first woman astronaut of Indian origin who created an inspiring history of self-sacrifice for science,” she said.

While mentioning the Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology at PEC, Murmu said that the number of girl students needs to increase in technical educational institutions to give impetus to the progress of the country. She said that Chandigarh is praised for its architectural planning, education, cleanliness and other attributes. “I am confident that in coming times, the city will become a centre of excellence in higher education and technological innovation,” she said.

Convocation gets traditional makeover

In a first at any city college, graduating students of PEC received their degrees donning traditional attire, ditching western convocation robes. The institute had decided that traditional Indian attire will be the official dress code for all students, faculty and dignitaries at the ceremony. Of the 871 total degrees awarded, 678 students were present.

Honorary degrees conferred to PSA, UT adviser

For the first time in its history, PEC conferred honorary degrees, as Murmu conferred Honoris Causa to Sood and Pal, who is an alumnus of PEC.