Third death in Patiala SUV crash, farmers seek murder FIR case against accused excise inspector

A 16-year-old boy, who was among those injured after an excise and taxation inspector rammed his speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) into protesting farmers in Patiala three days ago, died on Thursday.

The victim, Paramvir Singh of Inderpura village in the district, is third to die in the accident. While Inderjeet Singh, 65, a resident of Ranjit Nagar locality in the city, had died on the spot, a 2-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries later.

Two persons are still being treated at a local hospital.

The accused, Pritpal Singh, a city resident who is posted in Patran town of the district, was arrested on Thursday after he was discharged from hospital and was sent on 14-day judicial custody.

Station house officer (SHO) Harry Boparai said a case was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 297 (rash driving), etc of the Indian Penal Code.

In a press conference, Samyukat Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Darshan Pal on Thursday demanded registration of murder case against the accused. “It is a serious matter and the police should take strict action against the accused. The government should give adequate compensation to the families of the deceased,” he said.