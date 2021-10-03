Third wave: Chandigarh procures 8 essential Covid drugs on Centre’s recommendation

As recommended by the Centre, the UT health department has started stocking up eight essential Covid-19 related drugs keeping in view the possible third wave.

The eight essential drugs to be used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients include Enoxaparin, Methylprednisolone, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Liposomal amphotericin, Posaconazole and intravenous immunoglobulin. These medicines have played a key role in the treatment of Covid and post-Covid complications.

For procurement of essential drugs and diagnostics, Centre had sanctioned ₹1.6 crore to UT, under the Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. For ₹45.8 lakh, the UT health department has placed orders of over 11,000 tablets and injections with the pharmaceuticals.

The purchase also includes 250 units of Liposomal amphotericin drug, which is used to treat mucormycosis (black fungus) infections, and 40,500 injections of Tocilizumab, which is the main drug available for Covid-19 treatment.

“The UT health department already has a stock of around 10,000 Remdesivir doses hence no order has been placed for its procurement. We have placed orders for procuring other essential drugs. These medicines will be the buffer stock so that in case of emergency or another surge, we do not run out of essential drugs. Though Chandigarh had adequate drugs in the first and second wave of the pandemic, making prior arrangements for the third wave are necessary,” said Yashpal Garg, UT health secretary.

‘Centre predicts surge after October 15’

“As per the Union government, fresh Covid-19 cases can start rising in October. The period between October 15 and November 15, which can be extended till December 15, is very crucial to watch out for and any complacency among the residents can cost us. Since festival season is around the corner, people will visit crowded places and markets which can spread the infection among the community. People must follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and must get vaccinated to avert any surge,” Garg added.

Other preparations for possible third wave

Under the IT-hub project, all health and wellness centres (HWCs) will be connected to civil hospitals for tele-consultation, which will further be linked with GMSH-16 and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. These two hospitals will be linked to the paediatric department of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Meanwhile, a 32-bed dedicated paediatric ICU centre will come up at GMSH-16. Further, proposals have been approved to set up 20 additional ICU beds, each at the two civil hospitals in Sector 22 and Manimajra.