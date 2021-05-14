This forgotten 200-year-old Mohali village is still awaiting 21st century life

No approach road, dispensary or public transport and just a primary school depict the sorry state of affairs at Bhikandi village in Mohali’s Majri block.

Even though the Right to Education Act mandates provision of a primary school (up to Class 5) within a village’s 1km area and an upper primary school (up to Class 8) within 3km, children at Bhikandi are forced to travel 8km for classes beyond Class 5.

The nearest senior secondary school is 12km away, due to which girls are often made to drop out after Class 10 and even boys don’t pursue education beyond Class 12.

Home to nearly 700 people, the ramshackle village never got an approach road, also limiting its transport avenues.

“Our village is over 200 years old, but even in the 21st century, it’s devoid of an approach road, dispensary, transport and high or senior secondary school. Even pursuing agriculture is a pain, as the fields and houses get flooded during monsoon every year,” said village sarpanch Pal Singh.

“The villagers did see a ray of hope when member of Parliament Manish Tewari visited us in 2019 and assured all basic amenities, but nothing has changed even two years down the line,” he added.

For even the smallest of ailments, villagers are forced to travel huge distances.

“There is no medical facility either in the village or in the nearby areas. When my wife got a fever, I had to take her on my bicycle to the nearest hospital,” said Kashmira Singh, a villager.

None of Kashmira’s three daughters studied after Class 10, while his only son also struggled to clear Class 12. Now, his daughters stay home and his son takes up menial jobs.

“We have met so many officials for the village’s development, but the government has done nothing to ensure the villagers live fulfilling lives. There’s not even a part-time veterinary doctor to look after our cattle,” said Nirmal Singh, another villager.

When contacted, Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain said he will seek a report from the district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) and also visit the village. “The report will help kick-start work on ensuring basic amenities in the village,” he said.

