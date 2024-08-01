This July was Chandigarh’s hottest in over 13 years

This July was the hottest that the city has seen in over 13 years, thanks to the below average rains, data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed. With the monsoon system gaining strength, 11.5 mm rain was recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39 on Wednesday, while the one at the airport recorded 13 mm rain. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

days in thThe average temperatures were calculated by taking the average of all e month. Average maximum temperature was 35.8°C while average minimum temperature was 28.2°C. Both are the highest since 2011.

Individually, the maximum temperature went up to 39°C on July 29 and minimum temperature went up to 30.3°C on July 30 – both highest since 2021 when the maximum temperature went up to 40.8°C and minimum temperature went up to 30.6°C.

On why this happened, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “There were a few spells of rain this July and those too didn’t last for long. Due to clear skies on most days, the temperature continued to soar.”

Driest July in three years

With 178.2 mm rain recorded this July, it was the driest since 2021 when 148.1 mm rain was recorded as per the IMD data. In comparison, 760.7 mm rain was recorded in July 2023, the highest ever as per IMD data.

As per the rain data, which is calculated by factoring in the observatories at Sector 39 and airport, normal rain for Chandigarh is 273.2 mm but this time, it was 35% below normal.

Speaking about the low rainfall this season, Paul said, “The Bay of Bengal hasn’t seen as much activity as was expected and the rain bearing easterly winds weren’t able to reach the city. Further there have been no active western disturbances (WD) as such which also led to below normal rain, especially in the second half of the month.”

On why Delhi was able to get much higher rain than the city, Paul said the easterly winds which come from the Bay of Bengal need a low-pressure area. “While the monsoon system was active, without any low-pressure area, the easterly winds were only able to reach till southern parts of Delhi.”

Rain on cards till weekend

With the monsoon system gaining strength, 11.5 mm rain was recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39 on Wednesday, while the one at the airport recorded 13 mm rain.

IMD has issued an orange warning for thunderstorm and lightning on Thursday, while chances of moderate rain will continue till Friday, even though the system is likely to be more intense on Thursday. Orange is the second highest of the four colour IMD warning system. It tells people to stay alert and be prepared.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday rose to 37.4°C, from 36.2°C on Tuesday. This was 4.2 degrees above normal. The minimum fell from 30.3°C on Tuesday to 28.6°C on Wednesday, 1.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while minimum will remain around 28°C.