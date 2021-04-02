This March in Chandigarh was driest since 2018

Due to higher temperatures and weak western disturbances (WD), this March was the driest since 2018, with only 5.6mm rain in the entire month, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Of the total rain in the month gone by, the maximum was recorded at 2.4mm on March 24. This is the driest the city has been since 2018, when 3mm showers were recorded.

However, a WD is likely to affect the region in the coming week, and will bring along rain.

“Western disturbances remained weak this time and didn’t bring much rain. Temperature also remained high and dry, and cloudless weather was prevalent throughout the month,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Paul added that it could not be determined as yet if the same effect will continue through April. However, due to a WD next week, light rain up to 20mm is likely on Monday and Tuesday.

Mercury lowers to 31.1°C

Meanwhile, after soaring to 36.5°C on Tuesday, the maximum temperature dropped to 32°C on Wednesday and further to 31.1°C on Thursday.

The minimum temperature also decreased from 15.6°C on Wednesday to 14.3°C on Thursday. The drop in temperature over the past couple of days is due to the movement of easterly winds, which cooled down the city, while earlier, warm and dry northerly winds had caused the day temperature to soar past 36°C.

But, with the effect of the easterly winds diminishing, the maximum temperature is expected rise up to 33°C in the next three days, while the minimum temperature may also go up to 16°C.