Those who conspired against me have no political standing now, says Bikram Majithia after release in drug case
Taking a dig at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and former state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, after coming out of Patiala Jail, said that those who unleashed vendetta against him are now the “biggest losers and have no political standing”.
He said, “The court order has failed all conspiracies against me by Channi, Sidhu, ADGP Harpreet Sidhu and others.”
“Where is Channi and why has he fled to USA? He has lost political ground and got defeated from both seats. The other guy (Navjot Sidhu) is in jail. The other ministers, who were desperate to book me, either lost polls or are in political oblivion. It’s all destined for them as they unleashed political vendetta against an innocent person. They held closed-door meetings with the then DGP SS Chattopadhay and ADGP Harpreet SIdhu, changed officers, to get me booked in a false case. Those, who worked against me, have lost political ground. Truth will prevail,” said Majithia. “The court has also vindicated my stand as it didn’t find any charge against me in the papers submitted by the government,” he said.
“I advise everyone to not to turn political opposition into personal rivalry, ” said Majithia adding, “Those who booked me, should not forgot that my family had suffered a lot because of this political vendetta.”
He said he is looking forward to spend time with his family members.
Majithia said that he never met with Sidhu in the jail.
Asked about his take on the current regime in the state and their working, he said, “He (Bhagwant Mann) is our CM and I congratulate him for his marriage. We also celebrated his marriage by having laddoos.”
He also appealed to the Centre and state government for the release of the Sikh prisoners. “I have met Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is in jail for more than 25 years. There are many such prisoners and government should release them,” he added.
Earlier, a large number of SAD workers gathered outside the Central Jail, and gave a rousing welcome to Majithia by garlanding him. Majithia went to gurdwara Dukhniwaran to pay obeisance. The SAD leader said he is thankful to everyone who stood by him.
-
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
