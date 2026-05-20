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Thousands attend funeral of Er Rashid’s father in Langate

Thousands of people on Tuesday afternoon attended the funeral of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid’s father, who was laid to rest at his native village in Mawar, Langate.

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Thousands of people on Tuesday afternoon attended the funeral of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid’s father, who was laid to rest at his native village in Mawar, Langate.

At his father’s funeral, Engineer Rashid made an emotional appeal, asking people to learn lessons from death and reflect upon the futility of hatred, animosity, and revenge in human life. (PTI File)

The Delhi high court on Monday granted interim bail until June 2 to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to attend the last rites of his father. Haji Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, 85, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Sunday night following a prolonged illness.

On Tuesday morning, the MP was released from Tihar Jail. At the funeral, Engineer Rashid made an emotional appeal, asking people to learn lessons from death and reflect upon the futility of hatred, animosity, and revenge in human life. “My struggle has never been against individuals or ordinary people but against injustice and systems that allow injustice to flourish,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Thousands attend funeral of Er Rashid’s father in Langate
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Thousands attend funeral of Er Rashid’s father in Langate
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