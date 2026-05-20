Thousands of people on Tuesday afternoon attended the funeral of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid’s father, who was laid to rest at his native village in Mawar, Langate.

At his father’s funeral, Engineer Rashid made an emotional appeal, asking people to learn lessons from death and reflect upon the futility of hatred, animosity, and revenge in human life. (PTI File)

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The Delhi high court on Monday granted interim bail until June 2 to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to attend the last rites of his father. Haji Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, 85, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Sunday night following a prolonged illness.

On Tuesday morning, the MP was released from Tihar Jail. At the funeral, Engineer Rashid made an emotional appeal, asking people to learn lessons from death and reflect upon the futility of hatred, animosity, and revenge in human life. “My struggle has never been against individuals or ordinary people but against injustice and systems that allow injustice to flourish,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also recalled an incident from his days as a social activist before entering electoral politics. The MP said authorities had once announced a reward to capture a man-eating animal alive instead of killing it. Officials told him that the animal’s violent behavior would be changed by their experts. “If society can attempt to reform even a dangerous animal, then human beings who may have committed mistakes also deserve opportunities for reform, dignity, and justice rather than permanent hatred and exclusion,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also recalled an incident from his days as a social activist before entering electoral politics. The MP said authorities had once announced a reward to capture a man-eating animal alive instead of killing it. Officials told him that the animal’s violent behavior would be changed by their experts. “If society can attempt to reform even a dangerous animal, then human beings who may have committed mistakes also deserve opportunities for reform, dignity, and justice rather than permanent hatred and exclusion,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said his political struggle is much bigger than issues like Article 370 or statehood alone and is fundamentally linked to justice, dignity, and respect for people. “I came from Tihar, but I know many people who are lodged in Tihar this time who couldn’t attend the funerals of their loved ones.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said his political struggle is much bigger than issues like Article 370 or statehood alone and is fundamentally linked to justice, dignity, and respect for people. “I came from Tihar, but I know many people who are lodged in Tihar this time who couldn’t attend the funerals of their loved ones.” {{/usCountry}}

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