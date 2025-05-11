Three arrested for assault, snatching in Zirakpur’s Baltana

The police on Saturday arrested three individuals for assaulting and snatching money from a youth in the Baltana area on Friday. In his complaint to the police, Naushad Ali, a resident of Saini Vihar, Phase 5, Baltana, stated that he was assaulted by the accused following the blackout on Friday. Ali added that the trio allegedly beat him and snatched money from him. He further reported that he was attacked with a sharp weapon on his ear, resulting in a laceration. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Vishal, alias Crazy; Andy, alias Ankush, besides one unidentified youth.

Ali was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received primary treatment and was later discharged.

According to the police, after receiving the complaint, all three accused were taken into custody for questioning. It was revealed during the inquiry that Ali and the accused were friends. Some time ago, Ali had borrowed ₹500 from Andy, who asked him to return the amount. When Ali refused, the accused launched the assault. Preventive action has been taken against them.