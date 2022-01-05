Three arrested for attacking Chandigarh man, vandalising his car

Police have arrested three youths for attacking a Hallomajra resident and vandalising his car on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Shivam Dubey, 25, of Makhan Majra village, and Fakrudeen, 19, and Shivam, 21, residents of Daria village.

The trio was arrested on the complaint of Ravinder, a resident of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, who alleged that six people attacked him with sticks and rods, and also damaged his car near the wine shop in Daria village, following a drunken brawl.

He suffered injuries in the attack and was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 323, 341, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.