Three arrested for drug smuggling in Karnal, Panipat

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the police for drug smuggling in Karnal and Panipat districts.

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the police for drug smuggling in Karnal and Panipat districts. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crime investigation agency of Panipat police has arrested Mohit of Manpura village in Karnal district with 800 gram charas.

Ankit Kumar, in-charge, CIA-III, said he was arrested from Bhapra road at Samalkha in Panipat on Monday.

During investigation, it was revealed that he had brought the consignment from Uttar Pradesh to sell it at higher prices in Karnal and Panipat area.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Samalkha police station.

While in the second case, the Karnal police arrested a man and woman with 104 gram smack.

The accused have been identified as Deepak of Narwana in Jind and Asha of Bareta in Mansa district of Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahender, in-charge of the special unit, said the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act at Assandh police station.