Three arrested for gang-raping 37-year-old woman in Ludhiana: Cops

The police on Tuesday arrested three accused for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 37-year-old woman suffering from a mental disorder, officials said. The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

They added that the arrests were made within 24 hours of registering a first-information report (FIR). According to police, the accused forced the woman to consume liquor before assaulting her.

The police suspect that the accused gangraped the woman repeatedly and more people could be involved in the crime.

The accused were identified Saurabh alias Sonu, Sunil Shukla and Daman – all residents of Janakpuri.

The police produced the accused before a court on Tuesday, which remanded them to three days in police custody for questioning.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP central) Anil Bhanot said the woman went missing on October 17.

She had gone to a nearby shop to buy groceries but lost her way and reached a park near Cheema Chowk.

On Monday, the family traced her near the Cheema Chowk park and brought her back. After reaching home, the woman narrated the ordeal to her family members, following which they brought her to the police station to file a complaint.

“The woman, who is unmarried, told police that she lost her way and reached Cheema Chowk, where the accused met her. The accused took her to a hotel near Sufiyan Chowk and forced her to consume liquor. After she lost her consciousness, the accused gang-raped her,” said the ACP.

“The accused made her change the clothes she was wearing. We suspect that the accused gangraped her repeatedly. When we scanned the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, another suspect was seen near the spot. We suspect there could be more accused and more arrests are expected in coming days,” he added.

The ACP said the woman identified the accused.

A case was registered under sections 64 (2) (I) (K) and 70 (1) of the Baharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Division number 2 police station. Police are checking the past criminal record of the accused.