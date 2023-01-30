Three arrested for stabbing ASI in Chandigarh’s Sector 46

Police have arrested three men for stabbing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police at the Sector 46 market on Saturday night.

The victim, ASI Darshan Singh, is posted at the Sector-34 police station. He is out of danger.

As per police, Singh was out for routine patrolling on Saturday night. Around 11.30 pm, he asked a group of men, standing outside a liquor vend in Sector 46, to disperse, which led to an argument. Amid the altercation, one of the men stabbed the ASI in the stomach with a sharp-edged weapon.

While the stabber, Aman, was arrested on the spot, the others managed to flee. In his 20s, Aman lives in Sector 30.

Later, through investigation, two other accused, Veeru and Vishal, were also arrested on Sunday night.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

