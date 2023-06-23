3 held for 66 lakh theft at locked house in Panchkula

The crime branch of police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in a theft of cash and jewellery, amounting to ₹66 lakh in from a locked house in Sector 4.

The accused were arrested in connection to a case registered on January 28 on complaint of Charanjeev Pasija of Sector 4.

The accused, identified as Jan Mohd alias Jani of Muzzafarnagar, Narinder alias Rohit of Ghaziabad and Ashraf alias Rashid of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested after the police brought them on a production warrant from Rohtak.

They were produced before a local court and sent to eight-day police remand.

The accused were arrested in connection to a case registered on January 28 on complaint of Charanjeev Pasija of Sector 4.

Pasija is a lawyer and his wife is a doctor. He said in his complaint that he, along with his family, had gone to Mohali furniture market around 3 pm and on returning at 6.45 pm, they found the front door of their house broken. The thieves had made away with cash and jewellery worth ₹65 lakh.

Police had registered a case under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station against unidentified thieves.

Police procured CCTV footage that showed masked suspects who had come in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. While three men entered the house, their accomplice stood guard outside.

Police had arrested their accomplices, Dilip Kumar and Imran alias Saifi, both of Delhi, in March and recovered ₹20,000 cash and stolen jewellery from their possession.

As per police, this is a gang of professional thieves that has multiple cases registered against them in Haryana, including three in Panchkula.