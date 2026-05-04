Three arrested with 12kg heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar : The counter intelligence wing of the Amritsar police has busted a narcotic smuggling module with the arrest of its three operatives and recovered 12kg heroin from their possession. The counter intelligence wing of the Amritsar police has busted a narcotic smuggling module with the arrest of its three operatives and recovered 12kg heroin from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurjant Singh, Arvinder Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, all residents of Tarn Taran district. Apart from recovering the contraband, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle allegedly used for transporting the consignment.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that Gurjant was in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler.

Gurjant would receive heroin consignments delivered by drones from across the border around his village and subsequently deliver them to his associates Arvinder and Jashanpreet as directed by the Pakistan-based smuggler, he said.

Sharing operational details, Yadav said that acting on specific information that Gurjant had received a huge consignment via drone and was going to deliver it to his associates, police teams from Amritsar laid special ‘nakas’ or check posts. The teams intercepted the three accused and recovered 12 kgs of heroin during the search, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages to uncover the entire network.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar police station.