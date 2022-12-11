Three black swan cygnets released at Chandigarh Bird Park

Three black swan cygnets hatched last week are the latest fuzzy addition to the Chandigarh Bird Park.

According to forest department officials, a black swan, an exotic bird from Australia, had laid six eggs, of which three hatched recently, while the other eggs were discarded by the mother bird.

The city’s bird park has provided a healthy breeding environment for its inhabitants, as so far, 42 chicks of different species, including three black swans, have hatched here so far.

Eleven newborn budgerigars were also released in the main enclosure in August this year, while four newborn wood ducks were released into the enclosure a few days later.

The bird park, set up by the forest department in an area covering 6.5 acres behind Sukhna Lake, was inaugurated in November last year. It provides a 58-feet flying height for the birds and has a 200 x 150 ft ground area each for terrestrial and aquatic birds. The facility has two small aviaries and two walk-through enclosures.