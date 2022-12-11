Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three black swan cygnets released at Chandigarh Bird Park

Updated on Dec 11, 2022 12:50 AM IST

A black swan, an exotic bird from Australia, had laid six eggs, of which three hatched at Chandigarh Bird Park recently, while the other eggs were discarded by the mother bird

The tree black swan cygnets that hatched last week at the Chandigarh Bird Park. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three black swan cygnets hatched last week are the latest fuzzy addition to the Chandigarh Bird Park.

According to forest department officials, a black swan, an exotic bird from Australia, had laid six eggs, of which three hatched recently, while the other eggs were discarded by the mother bird.

The city’s bird park has provided a healthy breeding environment for its inhabitants, as so far, 42 chicks of different species, including three black swans, have hatched here so far.

Eleven newborn budgerigars were also released in the main enclosure in August this year, while four newborn wood ducks were released into the enclosure a few days later.

The bird park, set up by the forest department in an area covering 6.5 acres behind Sukhna Lake, was inaugurated in November last year. It provides a 58-feet flying height for the birds and has a 200 x 150 ft ground area each for terrestrial and aquatic birds. The facility has two small aviaries and two walk-through enclosures.

