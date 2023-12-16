Three booked for duping home guard of 9 lakh

Three persons hailing from Yamunanagar were booked for duping a home guard working in Chandigarh of ₹8.60 lakh in lieu of getting his son recruited as constable in Haryana Police.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Monika Sharma, her husband Sushil and brother Arun Kumar.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Complainant Krishan Kumar, 45, of Surajpur in Pinjore, told police that he paid ₹6.60 lakh digitally to Arun while handed over ₹2 lakh in cash to Monika and Arun in March 2021. After the accused failed to deliver their promise, Krishan asked for his money back. On July 2, 2022, when Krishan called Sushil asking for the refund, he threatened to file a harassment case against him.

Acting on Krishan’s complaint, A case under Section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.