Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three booked for threatening minister’s son in Malerkotla
chandigarh news

Three booked for threatening minister’s son in Malerkotla

The case was registered following a complaint by Akhtar, son of minister Razia Sultana, in which he alleged that he got threatening calls from three mobile numbers
The Amargarh police booked three persons for allegedly threatening Aquil Akhtar, son of cabinet minister Razia Sultana.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:42 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Amargarh police booked three persons for allegedly threatening Aquil Akhtar, son of cabinet minister Razia Sultana under the IT Act and various Sections of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday.

The case was registered following a complaint by Akhtar in which he alleged that he got threatening calls from three mobile numbers.

According to the first information report, Akhar said he received threat calls on October 16 when he was in the company of his sister and wife.

“This happened at around 2pm and I sent the recordings to the officer concerned. The language used was vulgar and threatening,” the FIR read.

A case under Sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67-A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act and 294 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Amargarh police station.

RELATED STORIES

Despite repeated attempts, Malerkotla SSP Ravjot Grewal could not be contacted.

