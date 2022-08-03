Three boys drown in pond in Panipat village

Three boys reportedly drowned while taking a bath in a pond at Garh Sarnai village in Panipat district, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that the deceased Abhishek (16), Hitesh (14), and Navin (14), all residents of Garh Sarnai village, were students of classes 9 and 8 of the government high school of the village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the police officials, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when they were returning from school and had gone to take bath in the pond located on the outskirts of the village.

Labourers who were working in the nearby fields noticed them, but when they reached, the boys had died.

The bodies were fished out from the pond and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the police did not receive any complaints yet but the investigation is going on.

The police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem at the civil hospital in Panipat.