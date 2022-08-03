Three boys drown in pond in Panipat village
Three boys reportedly drowned while taking a bath in a pond at Garh Sarnai village in Panipat district, the police said on Tuesday.
The police said that the deceased Abhishek (16), Hitesh (14), and Navin (14), all residents of Garh Sarnai village, were students of classes 9 and 8 of the government high school of the village.
As per the police officials, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when they were returning from school and had gone to take bath in the pond located on the outskirts of the village.
Labourers who were working in the nearby fields noticed them, but when they reached, the boys had died.
The bodies were fished out from the pond and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.
Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the police did not receive any complaints yet but the investigation is going on.
The police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem at the civil hospital in Panipat.
Assistant accounts officer, data entry operator held for taking ₹3.5 lakh bribe in Karnal
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an assistant accounts officer and a data entry operator posted in Gharaunda of Karnal while accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh. They were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in cash and Rs 2.5 lakh cheque from a person in lieu of processing pension-related bills of his deceased father. They had already taken Rs 40,000 from the complainant. Further investigation is underway, he added.
Implement Swaminathan report in totality: Harsimrat
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday demanded implementation of the Swaminathan report in totality by ensuring 50% profit on the total cost of the crop and legalising minimum support price, besides reduction in petroleum and cooking gas prices. Participating in the discussion on price rise in the parliament, Harsimrat took on the NDA government for playing politics on the issue. She said the BJP had claimed in 2015 that it would double farm income.
Two, including minor boy, die of drug overdose
Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, died of suspected drug overdose in separate incidents in Faridkot and Moga districts on Tuesday. The police said that the minor boy belongs from Beguwala village in Faridkot district. The accused were identified as Lakhwinder Singh and Satnam Singh of Beguwala village and Gurwinderpal Singh of Araiyaan Wala village in Faridkot district. The family of the deceased admitted he was a drug addict.
Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party
Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended Bunty for 'anti-party activities'. Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him. Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
