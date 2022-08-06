Three caught with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk in Panchkula

The local police arrested three men with 15 boxes of illicit liquor, 24 gm heroin and over 17 kg poppy husk in three different cases on Thursday.

The liquor was recovered form Gulfam Khan of Shiv Colony, Pinjore.

Police said they got a tip-off that Gulfam, who supplied illicit liquor to different places, will pass through Pinjore. Acting on the information, police laid a naka near HMT Pinjore and caught him with 15 boxes of country made liquor. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to four-day police remand.

In another case, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Shiv Colony, Pinjore, was found in possession of 17.4 kg poppy husk.

Following a tip-off, police laid a naka at the overbridge of mini-secretariat. A truck was stopped for checking and was found loaded with the poppy husk. The driver, Vijay Kumar, was arrested. He was sent to four-day police remand by a court.

In the third case, Jagdish, a resident of Housing Board Colony, Ambala, was caught with 24 gm heroin. He was also arrested with the help of secret information, from a naka on Barwala road.

He was riding a motorcycle, when police stopped him and on frisking him, recovered the heroin. He was sent to one-day police remand by a court.

Illicit liquor seized in Chandigarh, two held

Two men were caught with illicit liquor in Chandigarh as well.

Police arrested Gurmanter Singh, 44, of Kharar after recovering 22 boxes of country made liquor from his possession. Police found the liquor in his car during checking near the Sector 33/34 light point on Thursday.

Similarly, Bintoo, 29, of Manimajra was arrested for carrying 50 quarters of country made liquor near NIC, Manimajra. Both accused were booked under the Excise Act and later granted bail.