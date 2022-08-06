Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three caught with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk in Panchkula

Three caught with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk in Panchkula

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 03:00 AM IST
A Panchkula police representative said they got a tip-off that Gulfam, who supplied illicit liquor to different places, will pass through Pinjore
Panchkula police arrested three people with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The local police arrested three men with 15 boxes of illicit liquor, 24 gm heroin and over 17 kg poppy husk in three different cases on Thursday.

The liquor was recovered form Gulfam Khan of Shiv Colony, Pinjore.

Police said they got a tip-off that Gulfam, who supplied illicit liquor to different places, will pass through Pinjore. Acting on the information, police laid a naka near HMT Pinjore and caught him with 15 boxes of country made liquor. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to four-day police remand.

In another case, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Shiv Colony, Pinjore, was found in possession of 17.4 kg poppy husk.

Following a tip-off, police laid a naka at the overbridge of mini-secretariat. A truck was stopped for checking and was found loaded with the poppy husk. The driver, Vijay Kumar, was arrested. He was sent to four-day police remand by a court.

In the third case, Jagdish, a resident of Housing Board Colony, Ambala, was caught with 24 gm heroin. He was also arrested with the help of secret information, from a naka on Barwala road.

RELATED STORIES

He was riding a motorcycle, when police stopped him and on frisking him, recovered the heroin. He was sent to one-day police remand by a court.

Illicit liquor seized in Chandigarh, two held

Two men were caught with illicit liquor in Chandigarh as well.

Police arrested Gurmanter Singh, 44, of Kharar after recovering 22 boxes of country made liquor from his possession. Police found the liquor in his car during checking near the Sector 33/34 light point on Thursday.

Similarly, Bintoo, 29, of Manimajra was arrested for carrying 50 quarters of country made liquor near NIC, Manimajra. Both accused were booked under the Excise Act and later granted bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP