Three cyber fraudsters held in Nuh for sextortion, fake message scams

Nuh police have arrested three alleged cyber fraudsters involved in sextortion and online fraud through fake messages, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Hussainpur village and arrested the two accused. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police also recovered fake SIM cards, mobile phones, and digital data related to cyber fraud from their possession.

According to the police, the cyber team traced the location of a suspicious mobile number through an online portal and reached the Ferozepur Namak area on Tuesday, where the accused, Salman, a resident of Reethat village, was arrested.

During the search, the police recovered two mobile phones and a fake SIM from his possession. A search of the mobile phone revealed WhatsApp accounts, screenshots linked to cyber fraud, sextortion videos, and photographs of several young women, officials said.

In a separate operation, the police received information that other accused, Zahid and Usaid, residents of Jaivant village, were allegedly defrauding people by sending fake text messages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Hussainpur village and arrested the two accused. Mobile phones recovered from them contained fake debit messages, barcodes, WhatsApp chats, and data related to cyber fraud, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Hussainpur village and arrested the two accused. Mobile phones recovered from them contained fake debit messages, barcodes, WhatsApp chats, and data related to cyber fraud, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Investigation revealed that the accused were defrauding people online by using fake SIM cards and social media accounts. We are further questioning them”, a spokesperson for Nuh police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Investigation revealed that the accused were defrauding people online by using fake SIM cards and social media accounts. We are further questioning them”, a spokesperson for Nuh police said. {{/usCountry}}

cyber fraud See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON