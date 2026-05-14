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Three cyber fraudsters held in Nuh for sextortion, fake message scams

According to the police, the cyber team traced the location of a suspicious mobile number through an online portal and reached the Ferozepur Namak area on Tuesday, where the accused, Salman, a resident of Reethat village, was arrested

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
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Nuh police have arrested three alleged cyber fraudsters involved in sextortion and online fraud through fake messages, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Hussainpur village and arrested the two accused. (HT Photo for representation)

Police also recovered fake SIM cards, mobile phones, and digital data related to cyber fraud from their possession.

According to the police, the cyber team traced the location of a suspicious mobile number through an online portal and reached the Ferozepur Namak area on Tuesday, where the accused, Salman, a resident of Reethat village, was arrested.

During the search, the police recovered two mobile phones and a fake SIM from his possession. A search of the mobile phone revealed WhatsApp accounts, screenshots linked to cyber fraud, sextortion videos, and photographs of several young women, officials said.

In a separate operation, the police received information that other accused, Zahid and Usaid, residents of Jaivant village, were allegedly defrauding people by sending fake text messages.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Three cyber fraudsters held in Nuh for sextortion, fake message scams
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Three cyber fraudsters held in Nuh for sextortion, fake message scams
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