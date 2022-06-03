Three dead, 12 injured as truck hits tractor-trailer near Tarn Taran

Three men were killed while 12 others injured when a speedy truck rammed into their tractor-trailer on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway near Sarhali village, 10 km from the district headquarters.

The incident took place at 1 am on Thursday when 13 men of Godara village in Fardikot district were on their way to the Golden Temple, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Manpreet Singh, 28, Gurbhej Singh, 20, and Jagjit Singh, 30. The police said Manpreet and Gurbhej had died on the spot while Jagjit succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Tarn Taran civil hospital.

Those who were injured have been identified as Sharanpreet Singh, Harjit Singh, Gurbhej Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh, Kulwant Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Sandeep Singh, Prince Grover and Gurwinder Singh.

“We were going to the Golden Temple to pay obeisance on a tractor-trailer. When we reached near the Khalsa college in Sarhali village, a speedy truck rammed into our vehicle due to which it overturned. Two persons died on the spot while others got injured. One more person died during his treatment at the Tarn Taran civil hospital. After hitting our tractor-trailer, the truck driver fled from the spot. Due to the darkness, we could not see the number plate of the truck,” Manpreet Singh said. Some of the injured were referred to Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital as their conditions were critical.

On the complaint of Manpreet Singh, a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 and 338 (causing hurt), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against an unknown truck driver at the Sarhali police station.