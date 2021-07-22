Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three deaths, 68 fresh Covid cases in Punjab
Jalandhar reported 10 infections, followed by six each in Bathinda and Ferozepur. The number of active cases stood at 869
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Punjab on Wednesday reported three more Covid fatalities taking the death toll to 16,246. The state also reported 68 fresh cases pushing the infection count to 5,98,521, according to a medical bulletin.

With this, the state recorded an all-time low positivity rate of 0.17%.

One death each was reported from Faridkot, Jalandhar and Patiala.

Jalandhar reported 10 infections, followed by six each in Bathinda and Ferozepur. The number of active cases stood at 869, the bulletin said.

With 94 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,81,406, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,17,60,706 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

