Three deaths, 68 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Punjab on Wednesday reported three more Covid fatalities taking the death toll to 16,246. The state also reported 68 fresh cases pushing the infection count to 5,98,521, according to a medical bulletin.

With this, the state recorded an all-time low positivity rate of 0.17%.

One death each was reported from Faridkot, Jalandhar and Patiala.

Jalandhar reported 10 infections, followed by six each in Bathinda and Ferozepur. The number of active cases stood at 869, the bulletin said.

With 94 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,81,406, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,17,60,706 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.