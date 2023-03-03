Three die as mini-bus overturns in J&K’s Rajouri

A mini-bus overturned in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, leaving three passengers dead and 11 others injured, officials said.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The private passenger vehicle was on its way to Kandi from Budhal when the accident took place near Phani Tran village around 11.30am, they said.

Kandi block medical officer Dr Iqbal Malik said the injured were brought to the local community health centre and two of them -- Shakil Ahmad of Kewal and Badar Hussain of Kandi -- succumbed to injuries.

One more injured, Hafizullah, succumbed to injuries later in the evening, the officials said.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic accident.

“I have issued instructions to the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,” he said.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” he said in a message

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}