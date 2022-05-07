Three from Punjab killed in car crash at Jammu’s Nagrota
Three persons hailing from Punjab were killed in a car accident near Jambu zoo at Jagti in Nagrota area of Jammu district on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh, 32, of Moga; Sham Lal, 47, and Vikas Kumar, 38, both from Ferozepur.
“The accident occurred at 7.30am when their Celerio car being driven at a high speed crashed near Jambu zoo. The driver lost control over the wheel,” said a police officer.
They were on their way to Jammu from Udhampur.
“All the three occupants were killed on the spot,” he added.
Later, the bodies were shifted to government medical college and hospital in Jammu.
In this regard, an FIR under sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at Nagrota police station.
Nagrota SHO Vishwa Pratap Singh said the exact cause of the mishap will be known after thorough probe, but prima facie the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver failed to keep control over the vehicle at a curve.
-
J&K Police recover incriminating material, sensitive papers during raids
Police conducted raids at Jammu's Gujjar Nagar and Dalpatian Mohalla and recovered several vital documents and incriminating material related to Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on Friday. “The raids were conducted at the residences of two accused Rayees Ahmed Malik and Mohammad Sharif Sartaj, who were evading arrest,” he added. “The premises of duo were searched by police teams in presence of executive magistrate during which several sensitive documents and incriminating material were recovered,” he said.
-
Gross injustice to candidates who worked hard: Pratibha on Himachal paper leak case
Newly appointed Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Friday termed the state government's decision to cancel the written examination for police recruitment unfortunate and said it was a gross injustice to the candidates who had been working hard. Pratibha said that for the last two years, more than 75,000 youths had toiled hard and their preparation has been wasted.
-
Pratibha a dummy president: Himachal BJP co-incharge
Himachal Pradesh BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon on Friday took a dig at the Congress, saying how could a party that can't decide on its national president run a state. Addressing a press conference here, Tandon dismissed the Congress' charge that the Jai Ram Thakur-led government was controlled remotely by Delhi. Hitting out at the AAP, Tandon said there was a total chaos in Punjab and Delhi under the AAP rule.
-
Union ministry of education moots ₹1,103-cr boost for Punjab under Samagra Shiksha scheme
The Union ministry of education (MoE) has proposed an outlay of ₹1,102.91 crore for Punjab for the financial year 2022-23 under the flagship Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education. The ministry has earmarked ₹707.73 crore for elementary education and ₹378.62 crore for secondary education whereas ₹16.55 crore has been proposed for teacher education, besides the State Council for Education Research and Training and the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).
-
Janta budget: Industry seeks focus on infra development, reduced taxes
Better infrastructure of focal points, attracting investors by reducing taxes, employment generation, and adaptation of technology were some of the suggestions raised by representatives of the industry during a meeting with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema over 'janta budget' on Friday. Cheema sought suggestions from the Ludhiana industry regarding the budget for 2022-23. The newly formed AAP government is seeking public opinion terming the exercise 'janta budget'.
