Three garbage collectors booked for dumping waste outside Panchkula MC office

Police have booked three door-to-door garbage collectors for throwing garbage outside the MC office in Sector 14, causing public nuisance, during a protest on Friday.

The workers, Rakesh Aggarwal, Dev Raj Sharma and Manju, had dumped the garbage in agitation against allotment of tender for garbage collection without prior notice to them. They are also accused of provoking other garbage collectors, surrounding the building and not letting the MC staff enter the building.

According to the protesters, if the garbage collection was handed over to a firm, it would impact the livelihood of around 1,600 garbage collectors. They said they held the protest after taking permission, yet an FIR had been lodged against them.

The case has been registered under Sections 109 (abetting an offence), 183 (resistance to the taking of property by the lawful authority of a public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 290 (public nuisance), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.