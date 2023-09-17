Three habitual snatchers land in Chandigarh police’s net

Police on Friday cracked multiple snatching cases with the arrest of three people.

Chandigarh police arrested three snatchers in two cases. (HT FIle)

In the first case,police arrested a 21-year-old Khudda Jassu resident after recovering five stolen mobiles from his custody, solving three snatching cases. Police also recovered a stolen scooter that he had allegedly lifted from Panchkula.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, was booked following the complaint of Bipin Kumar, 22, who is a waiter in Vermaz Hotel, gali number 2, Daria. The complainant had told police that he was targeted outside the said hotel, with the two scooter-borne miscreants snatching his mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

Police are yet to arrest his associate, Nitin alias Teera.

During interrogation, Kumar said he had Nitin also snatched a mobile phone, ear pods and a purse from a pedestrian at the Sector 20-30 intersection on the intervening night of September 11 and 12. Probe officials said the duo was also involved in another phone snatching that took place at South End chowk.

In the second snatching arrest, police nabbed two snatchers following the complaint of Rampal Sharma, 62, of Sector 30. The accused were identified as Kuldeep, 24, of Raipur Khurd, and Vishal alias Nodi, 20, of small flats, Maloya.

Sharma said on September 10, three boys came to his shop in Sector 28 around 4.30 am and purchased mouth fresheners. The trio then attacked him, snatched ₹600 before fleeing.

Kuldeep had been arrested earlier in April.

Notably, a total of 111 snatching cases were reported in the city this year till September 12, 2023. Of those, police have nabbed the accused in 93 cases, while 18 cases are yet to be solved. While 16 snatching cases each were reported in January, March and August; 10 cases each were registered in February and July; 15 in April, 11 each in May and June and six cases this month till September 12.

Man loses silver chain to snatchers

Panchkula Police arrested three residents of Ramgarh for allegedly snatching a Dera Bassi resident’s silver chain.

The accused have been identified as Ankit, Deepak and Gursewak, all residents of Ramgarh.

In his complaint, Pramod of Daffarpur, Dera Bassi, told police that he was in Ramgarh on September 15 when he was targeted by three bike-borne men. The trio snatched his silver chain and sped away.

The three accused were arrested by the police and the produced before the court on Saturday. The court sent them to judicial custody.

