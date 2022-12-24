Three Haryana army men among those killed in Sikkim accident

: Three army personnel from Haryana’s Hisar, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri districts were among the 16 soldiers who lost their lives when the truck they were travelling in fell off a mountain road in Sikkim on Friday, leaving their families in shock and disbelief.

Sixteen Indian army personnel were killed and four suffered injuries in the accident on Friday morning. The truck which met with the accident was part of a three-vehicle convoy.

Lance naik Somvir Singh of the 113 Engineer Regiment, a native of Sindol village in Hisar, havildar Arvind Kumar of the 8 Rajputana Rifles from Charkhi Dadri and grenadier Vikas Kumar of the 25 Grenadiers from Fatehabad lost their lives and their mortal remains will be brought to Delhi airport on Sunday from where they will be sent to their native villages.

Arvind Kumar, a resident of Jhojhu Kalan in Dadri had joined the army 15 years ago. A pall of gloom descended his native village after the locals heard the news of his demise. His wife is employed in Haryana police and posted in women’s police station in Dadri. Kumar’s son is studying in class 8.

Fatehabad army man became father 6 months back

The residents of Pili Mandori village in Fatehabad mourned the death of local Vikas Kumar, 25, who had joined the army four years ago and got married two years ago.

He was a national volleyball player and joined the army through sports quota. Villagers heaped praises on him while talking about his simplicity and his passion towards the game. He became father 6 months ago and had visited the village last time three months back.

Hisar resident Somvir joined duty a week ago

After spending his 55-day holiday at his Sindol village, Somvir Singh, a kho-kho player, resumed duty a week ago. Somvir is survived by his wife Nisha Devi, one-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. He had joined the army in 2015.

Villagers said Somvir has inspired his brother Surender to join the Army in 2018. Surender is currently posted in Pune.

“Surender is currently in Delhi to take part in a sports event. He along with other villagers will receive Somvir’s mortal remains on Sunday at Delhi airport. The villagers are saddened after hearing the news of his death. His wife and mother are still unaware about his death,” said villagers.

His father Ramkishan Thukia works as a labourer in the village and mother Sharda Devi is a homemaker.