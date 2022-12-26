Three held for disposing industrial chemical waste into Ghaggar river

Police have arrested three persons and also booked an industrialist for polluting water of Ghaggar river in Moonak. The accused were discharging chemical waste of a Haryana based industry in the river near Moonak.

The police have also seized a tractor and tanker laden with chemical waste. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which the accused can be purportedly seen discharging chemical waste into the river. The video was recorded by locals, who nabbed the accused while discharging waste into the river. The accused have been identified as Mohit Bansal, resident of Tohana and owner of food industry, Ram Mehar, resident of Balianwal village, Tinku and Deepak of Kalwan village in Jind district. Police said that Ram Mehar, Deepak and Tinku are workers of the industry and they had been disposing of the chemical waste of the industry into the river for the past many days.

Tajinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Moonak police station said that the workers of the industry were disposing off the chemical in the river when they were nabbed. A case under Sections 269, 272, 277 and 278 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them and further investigation has been initiated. He further informed that Mohit Bansal, owner of the Haryana based industry, from where chemical waste was being disposed off, was also booked. However, he is yet to be arrested.

