Three held for glorifying arms on social media in Pathankot; 2 revolvers, car seized

As part of the state government’s efforts to prohibit the public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture, Pathankot Police have arrested three persons for violating the orders by glorifying gun culture on social media. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of village New Tharial, Ashok Kumar of Kashmiri Mohalla, Sujanpur, in Pathankot and Lakhwinder Singh of New Thiral, Indora,Himachal Pradesh.

In a press release, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that a special social media team was formed to monitor the activities of anti-social elements and people glorifying weapons on social media platforms.

The alert social media team discovered a video of the offenders glorifying weapons on Instagram. Acting swiftly, the police team filed a criminal case against them at ShahpurKandi, Pathankot police stations and booked them and seized two .32 bore revolver and the Safari car seen in the video. During interrogation, the accused stated that the “weapons belonged to them and they confessed to the crime”. They had been regularly posting videos of Punjabi songs brandishing guns on the Instagram account.

The police teams have been conducting raids to arrest more persons found using Instagram reels of glorifying weapons. The police have written to the district administration to cancel the arms licences of the offenders, the SSP said.

