Three held for snatching bid on 85-year-old man in Sector 37

Police arrested three men who tried to snatch an 85-year-old man’s belongings while he was taking a walk near his house in Sector 37 on Friday night. All three accused are repeat offenders and have served jail time in different cases, said Chandigarh Police. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Kuber Inder Singh Hundle, 29, of Phase 2, Mohali; and Rajat Singh, 22, and Aman Singh, 20, both from Sector 38, Chandigarh. All of them are repeat offenders and have served jail time in different cases, said police.

Om Parkash Sadana, a Sector 37 resident, told police that at 8.30 pm, when he was walking near his house, three youngsters tried to snatch the cash kept in his pocket. When he raised the alarm, they fled the spot.

Accused Kuber, who holds a BSc degree, was previously arrested in a snatching case in October 2023, but was released on bail on February 19, 2024.

Similarly, accused Rajat was previously arrested in two cases of assault and robbery. He was also released on bail on December 1, 2023. Aman is named involved in a robbery case registered in May 2023, for which he was granted bail in November 2023. A fresh snatching case was registered against the trio at the Sector 39 police station.