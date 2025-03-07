Three held with illegal weapons near Chandigarh jail, car seized

The Chandigarh Police arrested three men near Model Jail, Sector 51, for illegally possessing firearms and live cartridges without a valid licence or permit. The accused were travelling in a Ford Endeavour, driven by 39-year-old Sonu of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Vijender, 40, from Hisar, Gagandeep Singh, 30, from Mohali, and Gurpreet Singh, 30, from Mohali.

During the police checkpoint inspection, a .32 bore revolver with four live cartridges was recovered from Vijender. An additional ten live cartridges were found in his revolver pouch. Similarly, Gagandeep Singh was found in possession of a revolver with two live cartridges, while Gurpreet Singh had a revolver with six live cartridges and six revolver cover pouches, all bearing the same engraving.

The accused were travelling in a Ford Endeavour, driven by 39-year-old Sonu from Rajiv Colony, Panchkula. Upon being questioned, they failed to produce valid permits for the weapons and ammunition in their possession.

Considering the ongoing farmers’ rally and increased security measures in Chandigarh, the police took the three accused, along with their vehicle and weapons, to Sector 49 police station for further investigation. The accused have been booked under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).