Three held with weapons, looted car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar rural police claimed to have arrested three men with two pistols of .32 mm, two magazines, and a looted car. All three have previous cases registered against them. The accused have been identified as Varinder Kumar alias Tony, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh.

Superintendent of police, Sarabjeet Singh stated that Phillaur police received a tip-off about two men, who were in possession of weapons and a looted car, and were hiding on in farms after meeting with an accident. “Their other associate has looted a bike at gunpoint and had fled away. Acting on this, Inspector Surinder Kumar arrested Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh who were hiding in farms, and later on, police also arrested Varinder Kumar alias Tony with a looted car”, SP said.

SP Singh also said that Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi confessed that they stole the car, which was recovered by police, 10 days ago from village Chabbewal at gunpoint. “Gurpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varinder Kumar, and another accused Stephen were coming in a car and they had an accident. They hid in the farms nearby as the car broke down and Varinder Kumar looted a bike at gunpoint and was supposed to bring help for them but three of them were caught by police and Stephen fled away,” SP added.

DSP Jatinder Singh stated that the accused Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi has five previous cases registered against him under Sections 25 Arms Act, 302 (murder), 120B (conspiracy to commit an offence) , 308 (any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death), 392 (robbery) , 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and much more. “Accused Varinder Kumar also has 11 cases registered against him under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (guilty of rioting with a deadly weapon) , 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards), 402 (Assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 392, 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, 25 of arms act, and much more. Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh has one case registered against him under Sections 379 (snatching) of IPC and 25 of the Arms Act,” DSP said.