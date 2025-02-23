Menu Explore
Three illegal mining FIRs filed in Rupnagar, says Punjab minister Bains

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Feb 23, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday said three FIRs were registered against illegal sand mining operators in Rupnagar district.

Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains ordered immediate installation of high-resolution night vision CCTV cameras on all critical routes and pathways that could be used for transporting mining materials, and identification of areas used as hotspots for illegal mining.

Bains directed the deputy commissioner (DC) of Rupnagar to take strict action against the illegal mining.

In a statement, Bains informed that two FIRs have been lodged at Nangal police station and one has been filed at Kalwan Chowki.

These three FIRs have been registered under Sections 21 (1) and 4 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Development Rules, 1957.

Bains has also issued a series of stringent directives to the DC Rupnagar to combat the rampant issue of illegal mining.

He ordered immediate installation of high-resolution night vision CCTV cameras on all critical routes and pathways that could be used for transporting mining materials, and identification of areas used as hotspots for illegal mining.

The minister set a strict deadline of 15 days for the implementation of these measures.

Moreover, Bains mandated comprehensive raids on every crusher operating in the district, with instructions to meticulously scrutinise their records for any irregularities.

He further called for heightened accountability among district officials, warning against any form of negligence or collusion with illegal mining operators, regardless of their influence or political connections.

“No one will be spared regardless of their political affiliation or status. Anyone found involved in illegal mining will face severe consequences,” he said.

