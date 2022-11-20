Three Indian Army soldiers killed in Kupwara avalanche

Three soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an army patrol party in the Machil Sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Friday, officials said.

The avalanche hit the patrol party near the Line of Control. The area had witnessed a heavy snowfall recently.

“A snow slide struck a patrol party in the Machil Sector,” a defence spokesperson said.

“Two soldiers who were stuck in the snow were rescued and evacuated to the Military Hospital, Kupwara. Another soldier, who was part of the patrol party, developed hypothermia and was also evacuated to the Military Hospital,” the spokesperson said, adding that the soldiers did not survive.

The deceased have been identified as Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, 41, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar, 22, and gunner Souvik Hazra, 22.

Rao had joined the army in 2002 and hailed from Chunchkkede village in Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife.

Mukesh Kumar had joined the army in 2018 and hailed from Sajwantgarh village in Rajasthan and is survived by his mother. Hazra had joined the army in 2019 and hailed from Khamarbera Bankura village in West Bengal.

“The mortal remains of the three soldiers will be taken for last rites to their native places where they will be laid to rest with full military honours,” the army spokesperson said.