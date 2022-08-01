Three injured in clash between two groups in Khanna

At least three people suffered injuries in a clash between two groups on Sunday night in Beeja area of Khanna.

The injured have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Beeja and his rivals Kala of Doraha and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Village Rauni. The Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Gunshot was also reported during the clash. However, no one suffered bullet injuries.

Gurmeet stated that the accused intercepted him at Beeja crossroad and started threatening him in an attempt of extortion. When he resisted, the accused attacked him.

Satpal Singh, father of Gurmeet, stated that he tried to rescue his son from the accused, but to no avail and later opened fire in the air with his licenced weapon following which the accused fled.

Kala and Gurdeep of rival groups alleged that Gurmeet, his father Satpal along with their aides assaulted them and also opened fire in the air.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) William Jeji said that the police will lodge a cross FIR after recording the statements of the injured.

