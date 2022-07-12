Three killed as canter rams into parked pick-up truck in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

A canter truck snuffed out the lives of two men who were changing the punctured tyre of their pick-up truck on the national highway near Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi in the wee hours of Monday.

The collision also killed the canter’s driver, Pardeep Kumar, 39, a native of Uttarakhand.

The victims, who were changing the tyre, were identified as Hitesh Kapoor, 24, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana; and Ganesh Kumar, 29, a native of Bihar, who worked for Hitesh.

Another worker of Hitesh, Param Sukh of Rohtak, was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said Hitesh, a businessman, was travelling from Ambala to Dera Bassi in his Mahindra pick-up truck with his two workers in the wee hours of Monday.

On reaching Jawaharpur village around 3.30 am , one of the tyres of his vehicle got punctured, so he parked it on the roadside and got out to change the tyre with his workers.

Meanwhile, a canter truck plying on the route did not notice the parked pick-up truck and rammed into it, also hitting Hitesh and his workers, the SHO said.

All three, along with the canter’s driver, Pardeep, were rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared Hitesh and Pardeep brought dead, while the other two were referred to GMCH, where Ganesh succumbed to his injuries.

The impact of the collision left canter truck’s front completely mangled.

Hitesh is survived by his wife and a six-month-old child. The relatives of the other men had been informed, said police.