Three killed as canter rams into parked pick-up truck in Punjab’s Dera Bassi
A canter truck snuffed out the lives of two men who were changing the punctured tyre of their pick-up truck on the national highway near Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi in the wee hours of Monday.
The collision also killed the canter’s driver, Pardeep Kumar, 39, a native of Uttarakhand.
The victims, who were changing the tyre, were identified as Hitesh Kapoor, 24, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana; and Ganesh Kumar, 29, a native of Bihar, who worked for Hitesh.
Another worker of Hitesh, Param Sukh of Rohtak, was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.
Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said Hitesh, a businessman, was travelling from Ambala to Dera Bassi in his Mahindra pick-up truck with his two workers in the wee hours of Monday.
On reaching Jawaharpur village around 3.30 am , one of the tyres of his vehicle got punctured, so he parked it on the roadside and got out to change the tyre with his workers.
Meanwhile, a canter truck plying on the route did not notice the parked pick-up truck and rammed into it, also hitting Hitesh and his workers, the SHO said.
All three, along with the canter’s driver, Pardeep, were rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared Hitesh and Pardeep brought dead, while the other two were referred to GMCH, where Ganesh succumbed to his injuries.
The impact of the collision left canter truck’s front completely mangled.
Hitesh is survived by his wife and a six-month-old child. The relatives of the other men had been informed, said police.
Mentally disabled man hacks 60-year-old aunt to death in Kharar
A 25-year-old mentally disabled man hacked Lakhwinder's' aunt to death and left two more female relatives injured at Macchli-Kalan village in Kharar on Monday afternoon. Police said the victim, Saroj Bala, 60, was the wife of the younger brother of accused Lakhwinder Singh's father. The injured women are Bala's daughter-in-law Jyoti, 32, and the wife of the elder brother of Lakhwinder's father, 68, Saroj Rani. As she intervened, Lakhwinder attacked her as well.
Two foreign made pistols recovered from Kahlon’s residence
Two days after the arrest of Sandeep Singh alias Sona, nephew of former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, the Ludhiana police on Monday recovered two foreign made pistols and bullets from Sona's residence in Dadujoth village of Gurdaspur district. Sona also said that one of the accomplices of gangster Jagjit Singh, Ranjit Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had lived with them since he was 5 years old. A case of possessing illegal weapons was lodged against Satbir Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala in Amritsar in Ludhiana. Satbir Singh is in judicial custody.
Moose Wala murder: SC refuses to entertain plea to transfer case to CBI
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh's plea seeking the transfer of the investigation in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to the CBI. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S. Oka also remarked that such matters should not be given any political colour and they don't appreciate such practice. However, the Court also remarked that the court has to work openly for all the people.
CM Mann scraps proposed textile park near Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest
Faced with stiff opposition, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the contentious textile park project proposed near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana, reiterating his government's commitment to check environmental pollution and make the state clean and green.
CCTV system helps Pune traffic police collect ₹30 crore fine in 6 months
Pune: Even as the police special branch continues its probe against the traffic branch officials accused of alleged embezzlement and wrongdoing, the traffic department has recovered fines amounting to Rs 30 crore using its CCTV camera surveillance system since January this year. The fine recovered in June this year is Rs 2.82 crore as compared to the monthly average of over Rs 5 crore.
