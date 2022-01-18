Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three killed in landslide in Himachal’s Sirmaur district
chandigarh news

Three killed in landslide in Himachal’s Sirmaur district

Three persons were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Monday. The victims were identified as Kahan Chand of Uttarakhand and Jitender Singh and Ashok of Rajasthan
Three persons were killed when they were hit by boulders during the landslide near Menus Road on Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib National Highway in Himachal’s Sirmaur district. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Shimla

Three persons were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Monday, a senior state Disaster Management Department official said. The victims were identified as Kahan Chand of Uttarakhand and Jitender Singh and Ashok of Rajasthan, the official said, adding they were hit by boulders during the landslide near Menus Road on Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib National Highway number 707.

The Sirmaur district administration sent sub-divisional magistrate and patwari to the accident site and the bodies were sent to Ronat in Shallai and Chopal for autopsy, he added.

