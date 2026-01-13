Three killed in two road mishaps in Himachal’s Mandi

Three people were killed while three were injured in two separate road mishaps in Sundernagar subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Monday, said police officials. The damaged bus in Himachal’s Mandi on Monday. (HT Photo)

In the first accident, a private bus rolled backward and plunged into a gorge resulting in the death of one. Three others were also injured. The accident happened around 8 am when the driver reportedly stepped out to have tea, while three women, including a child, were still on board. The bus suddenly rolled backwards and plunged into a gorge. A 75-year-old woman, Kalawati, of Mandi died in the accident. An 11-year-old boy, Yakshit, and his 31-year-old mother, Geeta Devi, were seriously injured and referred to IGMC Shimla.

Police officials said a case of negligence has been registered against the bus driver and further investigation is underway.

2 killed after car falls into Sutlej

In another incident, a car lost control and fell into the Sutlej River on the Salapada–Tatapani road resulting in death of both the occupants, said police on Sunday.

According to police, two occupants of the car, Nagin Kumar and Kuldeep, both residents of Sundernagar, died in the mishap.

The bodies have been recovered from the Sutlej River, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sundernagar, Amar Negi said.

Police have registered cases, and investigations are underway in both accidents, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.