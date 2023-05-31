Mobile phones recovered, inmates assault jail officials in Ludhiana

: Police booked three inmates lodged at the Ludhiana central jail after they allegedly assaulted on-duty jail officials after one of the prisoners was found in possession of a mobile phone.

The accused have been identified as Saurav Kumar, Guramrit Singh, and Amandeep Singh.

During an inspection, a keypad mobile phone was recovered from the possession of an accused after which he along with two others allegedly attacked the jail officials and snatched the phone back.

Gagandeep Sharma, assistant superintendent of Central Jail Ludhiana, said that Saurav was found in possession of a mobile and the accused snatched the mobile phone from the jail officials.

He said that the accused along with his two associates entered into a scuffle and assaulted the officials and issued death threats to them.

Sub-inspector Meva Ram said that a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 52A of the Prison Act has been registered against the accused at the Division no 7 police station.

In March, a case was registered against six inmates of Ludhiana central jail after they attacked the jail warder and other security officials. The inmates were indulging in a scuffle when the security officials tried to intervene and also attacked them.

