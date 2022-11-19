Three major traffic bottlenecks in Mohali to be decongested

In a respite for commuters, the city’s three major traffic bottlenecks will be revamped to help ease the traffic congestion.

Chairing a meeting convened after local MLA Kulwant Singh flagged the need to improve the road infrastructure, state minister Aman Arora on Saturday asked Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials to chalk out a plan to eliminate traffic bottlenecks and submit a detailed survey report for widening/four-laning of three roads worst hit by traffic congestion.

The roads include the dividing road for Sector-61/70 and Sector 62/69 between Kumbra chowk and Bawa White House; Mohali to YPS Chowk; and the road between Sector 62/63/50-51 chowk to Sector 65/48 or the Golf Range.

The minister also asked the officials concerned to explore areas with feasibility for roundabouts to be constructed to further streamline the flow of traffic and sought a special focus on the beautification of the city as well.

Arora also asked GMADA to extend financial help to the city’s municipal corporation to buy four road-sweeping machines, costing ₹2.5 crore each, and ordered the officials to set up a facility management service centre at Aero City for the upkeep of infrastructure.

He further warned officials against laxity while ordering the launch of an anti-encroachment drive against violators.

Housing and Urban Development principal secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority chief administrator Apneet Riyait, deputy commissioner Amit Talwar and other senior officials from the administration were also present in the meeting.