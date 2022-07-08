Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three members of gang involved in extortion racket held in Panipat

They used to demand money from people claiming themselves as associates of Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs
Published on Jul 08, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in an extortion racket, who used to demand money from people claiming themselves as associates of Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

Police on Thursday said that the accused- Ravinder of Matlauda, Vikram of Sodhapur and Tushar of Panipat, had on June 29 made an extortion call to a Panipat-based businessman Sandeep Goel and demanded 20 lakh from him. On his complaint, the police registered an FIR and started the investigation.

Virender Singh, incharge of crime investigation agency of Panipat police, said that they used to call people, threaten them and demand money from them, saying that they were associated of Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

He said that police had arrested Ravinder earlier and he was remanded to police custody for 8 days. During interrogation, he disclosed identities of other members of the gang.

