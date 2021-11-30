Three members of Neeraj Bawana gang held with illegal weapons, bulletproof vehicle

Three members of Neeraj Bawana gang were caught with a bulletproof SUV and a cache of arms by the Karnal police from Assandh block in district.

According to Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia, the police have recovered two pistols, two magazines and 66 live cartridges from possession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar, of Sonepat, Arvind Singh, of Panipat, and Amandeep, of Ramrai village in Jind.

Ramphal, in-charge of special staff Assandh, said police got a tip off about smuggling of arms on Ballha-Assandh road. Acting on the information, police managed to arrest the accused from a checkpost near Salwan village late on Sunday and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said during the interrogation, the accused admitted that they were associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang and were active in Delhi-NCR region from the past few days. They told the police that they had brought the weapons from Uttar Pradesh.

As per preliminary investigation, accused Arvind has a criminal history as he was facing cases under the Arms Act.

He said a case has been registered against them under the Arms Act at the Assandh police station. The accused were produced before the court which sent them to three-day police remand and further investigation is on, police said.