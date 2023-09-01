Three held for kidnapping, assaulting minor boys at Manimajra

IT Park police on Thursday arrested three men for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting two minors after hanging them from a tree in the forest area of Shastri Nagar on August 26.

Three men assaulted two minor boys for allegedly stealing a phone in Manimajra. (Getty image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Vinod of Shastri Nagar, Rahul of Manimajra and his namesake, a resident of Dhanas Colony.

The father of one of the victims told the police that a friend of his 13-year-old son shared a video with him, in which the accused were seen assaulting his son and his 12-year-old friend with a belt after hanging them from a tree.

The father said, “My niece’s fiancé, Vinod, had attacked my son in a park while he was playing after accusing him of stealing her phone.”

He added that when his son denied having any phone, Vinod assaulted him and took him to his niece in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Later, Vinod, along with his two friends, took the minors to the forest area and assaulted them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IT Park police have booked all four accused under Sections 363, 323, 342, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the three male accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON